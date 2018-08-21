The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 AM IST

India, All India

War with India not an option: Pakistan minister

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 5:54 am IST

He maintained that Pakistan is facing immense challenges and the government was determined for development.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said that war was not an option to resolve the Pak-India issues.

Addressing a news conference after taking oath as the top diplomat here, Mr Qureshi said: “Both the countries are atomic powers. There is no capacity for adventure. Kashmir issue holds significance and India should understand this. Continuous negotiations are needed. We know the issues are tough and will not be solved overnight, but we have to engage.”

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to PM Imran Khan and congratulated him. “He has also indicated the beginning of talks between the two countries,” the FM added.

Mr Qureshi said Pakistan’s interests are the first priority as the foreign policy will begin and end at the country.

He maintained that Pakistan is facing immense challenges and the government was determined for development.

He said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government would pursue a bi-partisan approach to foreign policy issues.

The minister said that efforts were being made to isolate Pakistan but the government wishes to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He said it would be his endeavor to build national consensus on foreign policy. He pointed out that some forces have been pushing Pakistan towards isolation in the absence of a regular foreign minister.

Qureshi declared that he would consult with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and also the former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khawaja Mohammed Asif for their suggestions on foreign policy especially the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

Replying to a query, Mr Qureshi categorically said: “There are pre-conceived notions about where the foreign policy of Pakistan is made. Let me be clear: The foreign policy will be made here at the Foreign Office.”

He said he would engage with all institutions including national security institutions for their input, similar to the policy across the world.

“Don’t you seek input from CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and Pentagon? I am aware of their working and I will work for the betterment of Pakistan,” Mr Qureshi told a foreign journalist who raised a question on the alleged interference of other institutions in formulation of foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister said he would focus on bridging the trust deficit between Pakistan and regional countries and emphasized on putting Pakistan first while fostering better relations with neighbouring countries.

On Pak-US relations, he said: “I am well informed of the priorities of US as I have worked with them in the past. Relations are based on equality and we also have our own priorities.”

The Foreign Minister said he will listen to the US concerns and also put before them Pakistan’s viewpoint. He said bilateral relationship should be improved on the basis of mutual respect and equality. He expressed his intention to pay a visit to Kabul to move forward on bilateral agreement.

“I want to bring a solid message to the people of Afghanistan. The two countries share a future and geography, and we have to work together and begin our long journey,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said he wanted to tell the people of Afghanistan that the two countries needed to become the support base of each other,adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan had the capability to become a good support mechanism for each other.

Responding to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PTI had supported the mega project. He said he will discuss with his Chinese counterpart the future initiatives to be undertaken under CPEC for socio-economic development of the country.

“New Pakistan requires change in the attitudes. Diplomats should respect overseas Pakistanis. I also have a small part in 100-day action plan,” he said

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal stressed that the Foreign Minister had not stated that “the Indian Prime Minister had made an offer of a dialogue.”

“The FM but had said that the Indian Prime Minister in his letter to Prime Minister, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, had also mentioned something similar to what the Foreign Minister elucidated earlier - that the way forward was only through constructive engagement,” he said in a statement said.

The spokesperson said the Foreign Minister was also briefed about the same positivity and constructive environment prevailing during the meeting of the former Minister of Law and Information with the Indian External Affairs Minister during his visit to India on August 18 to attend the funeral of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Pakistan looks forward to a mutually beneficial, uninterrupted dialogue with India to resolve all issues. Any attempts to instigate controversy and vitiate the environment are counter – productive and against the spirit of responsible journalism,” he added.

Tags: narendra modi, imran khan, tehrik-e-insaf

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham