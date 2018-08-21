The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

Set up local corporate entity, follow laws to curb fake news: IT minister to WhatsApp

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 2:24 pm IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that though WhatsApp has been a boon there are some 'sinister developments' that provoke crimes.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pasad said though WhatsApp has been a boon to the citizens of India there are some 'sinister developments' that provoke crimes like mob lynching and revenge porn. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pasad said though WhatsApp has been a boon to the citizens of India there are some 'sinister developments' that provoke crimes like mob lynching and revenge porn. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a bid to curb fake news and rising crimes due to circulation of viral messages on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday met Whatsapp CEO Chris Daniels and suggested several measures.

RS Prasad said that though WhatsApp has been a boon to the citizens of India, there are some 'sinister developments' that provoke crimes like mob lynching and revenge porn.

Terming the meeting 'productive', the Union minister said that the widely-used platform needs to 'find solutions to these challenges which are a downright criminal violation of Indian laws'.

The ministry put forth three measures that the platform can take to combat fake news.

To begin with, WhatsApp must have a grievance officer in India.

Second, there should be proper compliance of Indian laws.

RS Prasad said, "We won't appreciate a scenario where any problem will have to be answered in America."

He added, "WhatsApp has become an important component of India's digital storage," and thus a proper corporate entity must be located in India.

RS Prasad also complimented Daniels for the extraordinary technological awakening that WhatsApp has led in the country. He said that 'positive developments' took place especially in sectors of education, healthcare, and the recent relief work in Kerala.

India is the largest market for WhatsApp with the country accounting for over 200 million of its total 1.3 billion user base.

Earlier, the IT ministry had also made it clear to WhatsApp that the issue of fake news was far more important than other plans in the current circumstances.

Tags: fake news, ravi shankar prasad, whatsapp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham