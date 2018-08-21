The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018

India, All India

Majority of Muslims want Ram temple in Ayodhya: Keshav Prasad Maurya

ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the Congress party for looking at Ayodhya dispute as a political issue.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha, but don't have the numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass a bill for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha, but don't have the numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass a bill for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday clarified his previous statement on Ramjanmabhoomi dispute and said that even majority of Muslims want Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya.

Maurya criticised the Congress party for looking at Ayodhya dispute as a political issue.

"Just like other devotees of Lord Ram, I also want that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya at the earliest. Currently, the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court. We are waiting for its judgement," Maurya told news agency ANI.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been in favour of the construction of Ram temple. It's not a political issue, rather it's about our faith," he added.

Maurya further said that BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha, but don't have the numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass a bill for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Majority of Muslims also want Ram temple to be made, but due to some political reasons, especially the Congress party does not want consecutive hearings in the Supreme Court. They do not want Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Maurya suggested two options to resolve the dispute. He said either a dialogue process can be started among the stakeholders or a law can be passed in the Parliament to resolve it.

"There is demand from saints to resolve the issue at the earliest. If there is any delay in the judgement, there are other options, such as dialogue or passing a law in Parliament. But the signals we are getting indicate that there would not be any delay," he had said.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

