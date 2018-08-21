The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

India, All India

50-yr-old homeless woman dragged by SUV driven by fashion designer

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 4:59 pm IST

The homeless woman, later identified as Phoolwati, was sent to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The homeless woman was dragged for close to 300 meters in posh Connaught Place area in Lutyens' Delhi, police said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The homeless woman was dragged for close to 300 meters in posh Connaught Place area in Lutyens' Delhi, police said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old homeless woman was mowed to death by a speeding SUV, allegedly being driven by a young woman, and was dragged for close to 300 meters in posh Connaught Place area in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the old woman was crossing the road, they said.

The accused, who was driving the SUV (Jeep Compass), was identified as Shreya Aggarwal (20), a resident of Bareilly. She was accompanied by friends, the police said.

Aggarwal is pursuing a fashion designing course at an institute in Mumbai, police added.

The homeless woman, later identified as Phoolwati, was sent to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. The accused who earlier tried to escape was arrested from the spot.

However, she was released later on bail. A case has been registered against her and further investigation was underway, the police said.

Tags: accident, woman hit by suv, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham