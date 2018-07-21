The Asian Age | News

J&K police constable, abducted by militants, found dead in Kulgam

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 6:36 pm IST

The constable was undergoing training in Kathua and was currently on leave.

The constable’s bullet-riddled body was found in a field in Kulgam on Saturday evening. (Photo: KashmirPolice | Twitter)
 The constable’s bullet-riddled body was found in a field in Kulgam on Saturday evening. (Photo: KashmirPolice | Twitter)

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, Mohd Salem Shah has been found dead, who was abducted by terrorists from his house in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday night. 

The constable’s bullet-riddled body was found in a field in Kulgam on Saturday evening. The constable was undergoing training in Kathua and was currently on leave.  

Security officials had launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman. 

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the killers of the constable.

The incident comes a month after Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid. 

Over the last few years, South Kashmir has become the hub of terror activities where policemen are targeted frequently.

