J&K police constable, abducted by militants, found dead in Kulgam

The constable’s bullet-riddled body was found in a field in Kulgam on Saturday evening. (Photo: KashmirPolice | Twitter)

The constable’s bullet-riddled body was found in a field in Kulgam on Saturday evening. The constable was undergoing training in Kathua and was currently on leave.

Security officials had launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman.

Our colleague Salem Ahmed Shah was abducted and killed by terrorists in #Kulgam. We condemn this cowardly act. We all stand by his family at this critical juncture.⁦⁦@JmuKmrPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/pTtuIUraf4 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 21, 2018

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the killers of the constable.

The incident comes a month after Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.

Over the last few years, South Kashmir has become the hub of terror activities where policemen are targeted frequently.