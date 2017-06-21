CS Karnan in Kolkata's Presidency Jail after SC rejects bail

Karnan, who was on the run for 40 days, was arrested from a private guest house in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Kolkata(West Bengal): Retired Kolkata High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a contempt of court case, was lodged in Kolkata's Presidency Jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court refused to grant him interim bail.

A vacation bench of the apex court headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul refused to suspend the six-month prison sentence for Justice Karnan in the case.

Mathew J Nedumpara, a lawyer appearing for Justice Karnan, mentioned the matter before the vacation bench of the top court.

Nedumpara pleaded to the apex court seeking bail and suspension of the six-month jail sentence, to which the court observed, "The seven judge bench had passed the order. It binds everybody. It binds us also."

Justice Karnan was arrested by the Kolkata police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The apex court earlier on May 19 rejected Justice Karnan's plea for recall of the six-month jail term for contempt of court, stating that the petition was "not maintainable" in the court.

"I am constrained, but to hold that the present writ petition is not maintainable. The relief, if any, lies somewhere else. I, thus, see no reasonable cause to receive the present writ petition for registration under the provisions of order XV, rule (5) of the Supreme Court rules, 2013," the Supreme Court Registrar said in the order.

Justice Karnan had approached the apex court seeking recall of its order, in which he was convicted and was sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

The top court had taken suo motu cognizance of numerous letters written by him against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial powers from February 8.

Karnan is the first ever sitting judge of a higher court in judicial history to be sentenced to jail term.