HD Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia, Rahul in Delhi today to finalise govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2018, 4:37 am IST
JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI/File)
Bengaluru: After successfully ensuring the exit of the fledgling BJP government led by B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday, chief minister-designate of the JD(S)-Congress coalition H.D. Kumaraswamy will meet Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the modalities of government formation ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday.

Mr Kumaraswamy had earlier intended to take the oath on Monday (May 21) but deferred it as this happens to be the 27th anniversary of the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul’s father.

The JD(S) president, taking to reporters in Bengaluru,  made it clear no discussion has taken place so far on the allocation of ministerial portfolios, and also said reports on the power-sharing formula of 30 months each between the two parties was “bogus”

It is also learnt Mr Kumaraswamy has decided to take the oath Wednesday at the sprawling Palace Grounds instead of Kanteerava Stadium, as earlier planned, as it can hold a larger number of people. He has also decided to seek a vote of confidence on Thursday itself in the Assembly though governor Vajubhai Vala has given him 15 days.

“Just 24 hours after the oath, I’ll prove the majority,” Mr Kumaraswamy said.

He denied reports that talks were held with Congress leaders on the byelections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar Assembly constituencies on fighting the BJP unitedly. Rajarajeshwari Nagar will go to the polls on May 28 and Jayanagar on June 11. “It is bogus news... No such discussions have taken place. Wining

Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagara is a necessity. Till now, no such discussions have happened,” he said.

Sources said that Mr Kumaraswamy would invite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for his swearing-in, in addition to the heads of all major regional parties, including Mamata Banerjee of Trinamul Congress, BSP supremo Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, N. Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Most of the leaders are expected to come for the oath-taking ceremony.

There were some reports earlier that the JD(S) and the Congress might head the government for 30 months each on rotation, similar to the 20:20 month power-sharing agreement in 2006 between the JD(S) and BJP. It ended on a disastrous note with the JD(S) reneging on its commitment to share power with the BJP and refusing to hand over the mantle to B.S. Yeddyurappa, leading to the collapse of the government.

Mr Kumaraswamy also said on Sunday that in view of the differing ideologies of the Congress and the JD(S), the two parties would formulate a common minimum programme for smooth governance. A coordination committee for the coalition will also be formed.

There are, meanwhile, reports that JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is seeking a powerful post for Vokkaliga strongman and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar in the new ministry. Mr Shivakumar had played a pivotal role in holding the Congress-JD(S) MLAs together to keep them away from alleged poaching attempts by the BJP before the trust vote. He was energy minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

On Sunday, Mr Kumaraswamy started the day with meetings with senior bureaucrats at his residence at J.P. Nagar, where even DGP Neelamani N. Raju and other senior officers called on him. Later, he visited the residence of Mr H.D. Deve Gowda, before holding a meeting with the newly-elected JD(S) members at the Le Meridien Hotel. From there, he went to Srirangam near Trichy along with his brother H.D. Revanna.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, rahul gandhi, hd kumaraswamy, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

