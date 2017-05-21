The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

Tension prevails in Jharkhand village where mob lynched 4 men

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : May 21, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 12:10 pm IST

In reaction to WhatsApp rumours, local tribal leaders resorted to bows, arrows for guarding children and villages from ‘child lifters’.

One among the four lynched on Thursday begs for his life as villagers thrash him on the assumption of he being a 'child lifter', in Seraikela Kharswan district. (Photo: YouTube grab)
 One among the four lynched on Thursday begs for his life as villagers thrash him on the assumption of he being a 'child lifter', in Seraikela Kharswan district. (Photo: YouTube grab)

Jamshedpur: Parents in four areas of Jamshedpur, especially places like Seraikela-Kharswan district, stopped sending their children to schools or even outdoors under the threat of ‘child lifters’.

According to report in The Indian Express, the rumours of ‘child lifters’ went viral on WhatsApp with pictures of dead children and text messages detailing their lifting. The local authorities and administration did not pay heed until Thursday night’s incident claimed seven lives in a tussle between the tribals and non-tribals.

The messages widely circulated on WhatsApp had information about sedatives seized from the miscreants, injections and handkerchiefs used to administer them on children, and about how they dress in black speaking ‘various languages’. To keep children safe, local tribal leaders resorted to bows and arrows for guarding villages from ‘child lifters’.

In two separate incidents, four persons were lynched on Thursday by villagers suspecting them to be child lifters in Seraikela Kharswan district, while three others of another community were also beaten to death on the same suspicion at Nagadih in East Singhbhum district the same day.

Protest against lynching of four persons intensified on Saturday and the police had to fire in the air to disperse a mob, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in four areas in Jamshedpur for Saturday night.

Police dispersed a mob that blocked roads in Mango area, demanding arrest of culprits involved in the lynching of four persons of a community at Rajnagar in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday.

"Police fired in the air and hurled tear gas shells to disperse the mob in Mango. However, the situation is under control now and adequate force have been deployed in the area," Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Amit Kumar said.

Besides Mango, members of that community also put up a road blockade in Dhatkidih under Bistupur police station area. 

People had blocked Bistupur station road on Friday also, demanding arrest of those involved in the lynching. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in four police station areas of the steel city in Jamshedpur in view of the prevailing tension.

The prohibitory order would be in effect between 10 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday in Mango, Azadnagar, Olidih and MGM police station limits as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Manoj Ranjan said.

"We have deployed adequate force including Rapid Action Force to maintain law and order," he said. Meanwhile, Congress attacked Raghuvar Das government on the issue and alleged that ‘jungle raj’ was prevailing in the state.

"Beginning from Jamshedpur, Seraikela, Dhanbad and Bokaro, the rumours of child lifting has been gaining ground for the last seven days, which led to lynching," AICC spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said in a statement.

The chief minister on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family members of each of the deceased. He had also condemned the incidents and directed the officials to identify those who were spreading rumours of child lifters and taking law into their own hands.

Tags: rapid action force, road blockade, child lifting, jamshedpur lynching
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

2

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

3

Android beats iOS in app performance

4

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

5

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham