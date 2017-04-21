VIP culture in jails must end, says Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister further warned officials of the jails department against any leniency shown towards notorious criminals.

Lucknow: All the convicts in the jails of Uttar Pradesh will no longer will no longer get special facilities, including food from outside and cellphones.

All prisoners — whether petty inmates or high-profile mafia dons — should get the same food and treatment in jails, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told state officials.

Presiding over a meeting of jail department, the chief minister said that the criminal justice system in Uttar Pradesh had received ample criticism over reports and allegations about certain prisoners, especially with political connections, enjoying privileges in jails, including the use of mobile phones.

The chief minister emphasised that the same food should be given to all convicts lodged in jails and ordered installation of mobile phone jammers, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Mr Adityanth also stressed on an effective check on corruption in all divisions of the police force and identification of staff members having links with criminals and anti-social elements.