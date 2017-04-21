The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

VIP culture in jails must end, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 12:45 am IST

The chief minister further warned officials of the jails department against any leniency shown towards notorious criminals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: All the convicts in the jails of Uttar Pradesh will no longer will no longer get special facilities, including food from outside and cellphones.

All prisoners — whether petty inmates or high-profile mafia dons — should get the same food and treatment in jails, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told state officials.

Presiding over a meeting of jail department, the chief minister said that the criminal justice system in Uttar Pradesh had received ample criticism over reports and allegations about certain prisoners, especially with political connections, enjoying privileges in jails, including the use of mobile phones.

There have often been reports and allegations in the past about certain prisoners enjoying privileges in jails, including the use of phones etc.

The chief minister emphasised that the same food should be given to all convicts lodged in jails and ordered installation of mobile phone jammers, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The chief minister further warned officials of the jails department against any leniency shown towards notorious criminals and said that they should not be allowed to use medical treatment as an excuse to enjoy time out of rigorous imprisonment.

Mr Adityanth also stressed on an effective check on corruption in all divisions of the police force and identification of staff members having links with criminals and anti-social elements.

Tags: yogi adityanath, corruption, rigorous imprisonment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wedding Anniversary: Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak with daughter Aaradhya

2

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's list of '100 most influential people in world'

3

The highlights of Facebook's F8 Conference in a nutshell

4

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

5

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham