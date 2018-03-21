The Asian Age | News

Congress denies links to Cambridge Analytica, says BJP used services in 2010

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 4:43 pm IST

Cong spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, 'It is a fake agenda being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.'

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, 'Indian National Congress or the Congress president has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, 'Indian National Congress or the Congress president has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday denied links with data analysis firm, accused in Facebook data privacy scandal and said that BJP and JD(U) used its services in 2010.

"Indian National Congress (INC) or the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The response of Congress comes hours after Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Congress for its alleged links with Cambridge Analytica.

Also read: Ravi Shankar Prasad warns Facebook of strong action if it sways electoral process

Terming BJP as factory of fake news, Surjewala said, "BJP's factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences and fake agendas have become everyday character of BJP and its 'Lawless' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad."

Surjewala added, “Cambridge Analytica's linked website shows that in 2010 its services were used by BJP-JD(U). Firm's Indian partner Ovlene Business Intelligence (OBI) is being run by BJP ally's MP's son. OBI company's services were used by Rajnath Singh in 2009.”

Meanwhile, Facebook is having a tough time after Cambridge Analytica was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission. It has allegedly used the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.

Also read: Facebook 'outraged' by Cambridge Analytica's data misuse

