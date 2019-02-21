Modi govt fixes poll campaign tagline for 2019: ‘Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai’

It is understood that the benefits of welfare measures implemented and achieved by the government would be projected under these campaigns.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has finally decided on the tagline for its advertisement campaign ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The campaign will be named “Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai” (The impossible is now possible), and will compare the achievments during the 10 years of UPA rule versus the NDA’s five years.

Sources said various ministries had been task-ed with compiling statistics of the welfare schem-es launched by the Narendra Modi government in an effort to compare these with the standing of the country at the time of the Manmohan Singh government’s exit. “The advertisment campaign is expected to be launched soon and aims to state through statistics that the government can achieve targets that were once considered to be impossible to reach,” sources said.

With just weeks to go for the Lok Sabha polls, the advertisement campaign will be the final attempt by the Narendra Modi government — before poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission — to reach out to the masses with the message of welfare schemes that were undertaken by it.

It is understood that the benefits of welfare measures implemented and achieved by the government would be projected under these campaigns. Among the highlights would be the policies and programmes that aim to reach out to people directly like beneficiaries in Aayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana and Kisan Credit Card, among others. The statistics of UPA-era beneficiaries are to be displayed along with the welfare scheme recepients during the five years of the Narendra Modi government to present a clear picture of the issues in front of citizens, the sources added.

Sources said the ad campaign and audiovisual outreach messages will also be broadcast across print, electronic and social media. Special jingles, messages to be telecast in cinemas, television and other mediums will also be produced. It is understood that the government aims to create awareness on the status of employment generation among the young through the Mudra Yojana.