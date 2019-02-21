Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

India, All India

India's 1st self-made fighter jet, LCA Tejas, formally joins Air Force

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 11:57 am IST

LCA Tejas received the final operational clearance for induction into the IAF as a fully-weaponised fighter jet.

At a special ceremony at the Aero India 2019 - India’s biennial air show in Bengaluru- the country’s military aviation regulator handed over the final operational clearance certificate and other release-to-service documents to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. (Photo: Twitter | @DRDO)
 At a special ceremony at the Aero India 2019 - India’s biennial air show in Bengaluru- the country’s military aviation regulator handed over the final operational clearance certificate and other release-to-service documents to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. (Photo: Twitter | @DRDO)

Bengaluru: India’s first self-made fighter jet Light Combat Aircraft Tejas or LCA Tejas is finallt ready to be used in operations by the Indian Air Force.

LCA Tejas received the final operational clearance for induction into the IAF as a fully-weaponised fighter jet.

At a special ceremony at the Aero India 2019 - India’s biennial air show in Bengaluru- the country’s military aviation regulator handed over the final operational clearance certificate and other release-to-service documents to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa.

"It is a major milestone for the LCA (Tejas) to get the final operational clearance. The aircraft could fly in many sorties and has demonstrated the precision with which it can deliver weapons," Air Marshal Dhanoa said.

Air Marshal Dhanoa said, “LCA Tejas performed air-to-ground attacks and air-to-air refuelling at IAF's Vayu Shakti air display at Pokhran in Rajasthan on February 16.”

DRDO Chairman and Defence R&D Secretary G Satheesh Reddy said, "The grant of final operational clearance to LCA Tejas is a landmark day for India's aeronautical engineers, scientists, the Indian Air Force, the defence industry and allied businesses."

Calling the LCA Tejas's FOC aircraft a "major milestone", Air Marshal BS Dhanoa said, "You saw how much the aircraft could fly, the number of sorties it could generate in exercises 'Gagan Shakti' in April 2018 and in 'Vayu Shakti' in February this year."

The 45 Squadron of LCA Tejas has successfully flown over 1,500 sorties during trials.

"It is a fighter jet and behaved like a fighter. It did well both in air-to-air combat, as well as air-to-ground combat," the air chief said.

Tags: lca tejas, indian air force, bs dhanoa, aero india 2019, drdo
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Shatrughan Sinha has been severely critical of the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time. (Photo: File)

U-turn by Shatrughan Sinha will not guarantee him ticket: BJP

A complaint was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon man charged for raping live-in partner's adopted child

In December, the Supreme Court said there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the Rafale case amid Congress allegations of corruption in the 2016 jet deal. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court agrees to consider early hearing on PIL for review of Rafale verdict

Ravi, son of a labourer working on road constructions, fell into the borewell while playing. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Child rescued from 200-feet-deep borewell after 16-hour operation

MOST POPULAR

1

Barber marks US-North Korea summit with free Trump, Kim style haircuts

2

Cops finally arrest murderer of 11-year-old girl after 45 years

3

Samsung unveils Galaxy Fold and it can be yours in April

4

What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette?

5

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham