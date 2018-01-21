The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

India, All India

President gives nod to EC recommendation disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 21, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2018, 4:23 pm IST

The EC on Friday recommended disqualification of the 20 MLAs for holding 'office of profit.'

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the Election Commission's (EC) recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding offices of profit on Sunday.

A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the EC, the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified.

The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner.

In a blow to the AAP, the EC had on Friday asked the President to disqualify its 20 MLAs.

"...Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, president of India, in exercise of the powers...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly," the notification said.

Gopal Rai, Rural Development Minister of Delhi, said, "We had hoped to go to the President asking him to give us a chance to present ourselves. Now we received this news. AAP will knock the doors of HC and even SC if the need be."

Congress's Ajay Maken indirectly blamed the BJP for the incident. 

"AAP has been helped by BJP & EC by delaying the decision for over 3 weeks. If decision would have come before 22nd Dec, these 20 MLAs would've been disqualified & couldn't have voted for Rajya Sabha elections," he said.

Also read: Election Commission tells President to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs

In the present case, the petition was made to disqualify 21 MLAs, but one had resigned a few months back. 

The EC, however, said that the disqualification is sub-judice, and it will not comment on what recommendation has been given to the President.

A petition filed by lawyer Prashant Patel sought the disqualification of the MLAs on the grounds that they were holding an 'office of profit' as parliamentary secretaries.

In 2015, soon after AAP swept the Delhi elections, Kejriwal had appointed 21 legislators as parliamentary secretaries. 

This disqualification will lead to by-polls in Delhi.

The ruling AAP has a massive majority in the Delhi Assembly with 67 out of 70 seats. 

This disqualification will not meddle with AAP's position in the assembly, but is definitely a serious setback for the party.

The MLAs' pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the EC in June 2017.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, president ramnath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

2

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

3

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

4

Latest WhatsApp beta gets notification channel support

5

US tests nuclear power system to sustain astronauts on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham