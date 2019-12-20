Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, All India

Expelled BJP Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment in Unnao rape case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

More details are awaited.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court.

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape case, up police, up crime
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi, officials said, adding police used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district. (Photo: ANI)

Bhim Army chief detained at Delhi's protest, cops uses drones to monitor situation

The Prime Minister asserted that his government took steps to stabilise the economy that was heading for a disaster in the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Talks on making India USD 5 tn economy didn't come all of sudden, says PM

(Photo: Manish Sisodia | Twitter)

'Acche beete paanch saal...': AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan

Yeddy appeals to stay off 'vested interests' after CAA protests claim 2 lives in K'taka

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham