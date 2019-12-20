Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

India, All India

Expansion of Uddhav's council of ministers likely before Dec 25

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 11:57 am IST

'Portfolio allocation has been done. Some departments might get swapped among the three parties,' a senior Congress leader said.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (Photo: File)
 Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers in Maharashtra is expected to take place before Christmas, according to a senior Congress leader.

"Expansion of the council of ministers is expected on December 23 or 24. Portfolio allocation has been done. Some departments might get swapped among the three parties," a senior Congress leader told PTI on Friday. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers -- two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as it is called, were allotted on December 12. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the charge of home, urban development and other departments, while party veteran Subhash Desai has been given a number of portfolios, including agriculture, industries, higher and technical education.

NCP leader Jayant Patil has been allocated finance and planning, housing and others, while another party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been given the charge of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, and minority welfare departments. The Congress' Balasaheb Thorat has been given revenue, energy, medical education, school education and other portfolios, while the party's another leader Nitin Raut has been allotted PWD, tribal welfare, women and child welfare, and other departments. The winter session of the state legislature, which is underway in Nagpur will end on Saturday.

Thackeray held talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur on Thursday over the expansion of the council of ministers. Maharashtra can have 43 ministers, including the chief minister, since the size of the council of ministers should be 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly, which has 288 members.

A Congress leader said that a decision will be taken whether to induct former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan in the Thackeray-led council of ministers or only one of them. "Ashok Chavan has served as cabinet minister in the state before becoming the chief minister. He has experience in the state administration, unlike Prithviraj Chavan who was a MoS in the Union Cabinet before becoming the chief minister," the leader said.

Meanwhile, political observers said it remains to be seen if NCP chief Sharad Pawar inducts Ajit Pawar in the council of ministers despite his rebellion and joining hands with BJP to form a government that lasted only 80 hours. "Inducting Ajit Pawar will mean Sharad Pawar was in the know about his nephew's plans," the observers feel.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, ncp, congress, maharashtra assembly elections
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Yeddy appeals to stay off 'vested interests' after CAA protests claim 2 lives in K'taka

Jaishankar said the issue of visa and related legislations also came up during his meetings at the Congress. (Photo: File)

US should not obstruct flow of talent from India, says Jaishankar on H-1B visa

A senior official said that District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued a red alert, and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed as a precautionary measure. (Photo: FIle)

Red alert in Aligarh, heavy security deployed ahead of Friday prayers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured people that no one could steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam. (Photo: ANI)

No threat to land or language, says Assam CM; internet restored after 10 days

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham