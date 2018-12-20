The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar: Govt school dividing students on basis of caste and religion

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

A special team had been constituted to investigate matter and had concluded that such system was in place in school.

Separate classrooms were allotted for the students belonging to the upper castes, OBCs and Dalits, along with separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. (Photo: ANI)
 Separate classrooms were allotted for the students belonging to the upper castes, OBCs and Dalits, along with separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. (Photo: ANI)

Vaishali: Following reports of caste and religion based discrimination in a school in Vaishali, a team constituted to investigate the matter has concluded that such system was indeed prevailing in the school and held the Principal responsible for it.

The District Education Officer-led-team in its written recommendation to the education department has asked for the stern action against the Principal, Meena Kumari.

"From many years, the system of division of classroom on the basis of caste and religion is existing in the GA Higher Secondary School at Lalganj in Vaishali district. Separate classrooms were allotted for the students belonging to the upper castes, OBCs and Dalits. Similarly, There are also separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities at the school," confirmed Vaishali District Magistrate, Rajeev Roshan.

After the matter came into light, the officials constituted a team to investigate further.

"Strict action would be taken against the Principal and she would be suspended from her service," Roshan added.

Even after the report proved the allegation, Meena Kumari, in her defence, rejected such claims and said, "Students of every caste and religions sit together, there is no such division."

Tags: caste distinction, vaishali
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham