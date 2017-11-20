Manmohan Singh to receive Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace

Singh had played a pivotal role as Reserve Bank of India, Governor, and Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao government.

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development would be bequeathed on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his leadership of the country between 2004 and 2014 and for enhancing India’s stature globally.

Mr Singh was unanimously chosen for the award by an international jury chaired by ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, a statement from the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said.

A statement from the Trust’s secretary Suman Dubey said that the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development would be awarded to Manmohan Singh.

He will be awarded for leadership of the country and his achievements during the momentous 10 years from 2004 to 2014, for his contributions to the cause of economic and social development, for improving India’s stature in the world, and for his dedication to the security and well being of ordinary citizens.”

It further said that Mr Singh was the only the third Indian prime minister to complete two full terms as the premier. His tenure witnessed the path-breaking nuclear agreement with the US and the Copenhagen Climate Change agreement.



Mr Singh had played a pivotal role as Reserve Bank of India, Governor, and Finance Minister in P V Narasimha Rao government. He had helped usher in economic reforms and as prime minister had led India in achieving the highest sustained rate of economic growth since Independence, the statement said.