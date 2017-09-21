The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

Sashastra Seema Bal jawan dies in terrorist attack in J&K's Banihal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 9:24 pm IST

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked on a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Ramban.

While the head constable lost his life, another jawan was injured in the attack. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 While the head constable lost his life, another jawan was injured in the attack. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head constable lost his life in terrorist attack on SSB camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Another jawan was also injured and was admitted to hospital, reported ANI.

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked on a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Ramban. The party is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: sashastra seema bal, head constable dies, jawan injured, terrorist attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham