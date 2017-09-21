Sashastra Seema Bal jawan dies in terrorist attack in J&K's Banihal

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked on a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Ramban.

While the head constable lost his life, another jawan was injured in the attack. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head constable lost his life in terrorist attack on SSB camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Another jawan was also injured and was admitted to hospital, reported ANI.

Terrorists on Wednesday attacked on a party of 14 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal near Ramban. The party is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel.

Further details are awaited.