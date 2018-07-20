Yogi Adityanath plans to send Kumbh invitations to every village

An estimated expenditure of Rs 3000 crore is likely to be made on the event.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is preparing to send invitations to every village in the country to attend the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, early next year. The invitations will be sent through chief secretaries of the state.

According to an official in the chief minister’s secretariat, “The chief minister wants representation from seven lakh villages in the Kumbh Mela, which will be held from January 15 to March 4 next year. We want at least four persons from every village to attend the event, the largest ever Kumbh Mela to be held.”

The chief minister will be personally inviting the governors and chief ministers of all state, Union ministers and other eminent persons. He has already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. RSS leaders from all states will also be among the invitees.

The Uttar Pradesh state government is also promoting the Kumbh Mela in several other countries through the Indian embassy and also the travel and tour operators.

The state officials expect a heavy arrival of foreign tourists at the Kumbh Mela. A mela officer in Allahabad said that bookings of the Maharaja luxury tents has already begun.

Each tent in the luxury category is fully equipped with all modern amenities. Aesthetically designed furniture with beautiful Sanganeri block printing interiors will greet visitors in these tents.

The tents are all eco-friendly, fully secured, water proof, and lockable. Each tent is equipped with the modern amenities and surrounded by beautiful landscape with the bathing Ghats within a walking distance.

Stay at these Maharaja cottages would cost Rs 18,000 per day and Rs 9,000 per day for the Swiss cottages. The rates will increase on the main bathing dates. All bookings will be done online.

According to officials, more than 12 crore people are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela which is actually the ‘Ardh Kumbh’ (half Kumbh) but chief minister Yogi Adityanath has promoted it as ‘Purna Kumbh’ (full Kumbh).

According to sources, the Mela township, this year, will be spread across 800 acres and all directions will be available on Google maps.

The state government will be building 22 pontoon bridges to cope with the rush and security personnel will be given a special training in crowd and traffic management. An estimated expenditure of Rs 3000 crore is likely to be made on the event.

“It is no doubt a daunting task because the expected number of visitors this year will be much higher due to aggressive marketing of the event,” said a Mela official.

We are trying to make adequate arrangements but the main problem is with domestic tourists who come without prior information and we could have swelling crowds on any particular day”, he added.