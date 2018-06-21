The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 PM IST

India, All India

Vijay Mallya's arrest ordered in fresh money-laundering case chargesheet

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 9:36 pm IST

An anti-money laundering court issued non-bailable warrant for Mallya's arrest, taking cognisance of fresh chargesheet filed against by ED.

The court also issued summons to Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries Holdings Limited, before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30. (Photo: File)
 The court also issued summons to Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries Holdings Limited, before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday ordered the arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering and cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,000 crore.

Special Judge M S Azmi of anti-money laundering court issued a non-bailable warrant for Mallya's arrest, taking cognisance of a fresh chargesheet filed against him and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court also issued summons to Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.

The agency has filed the chargesheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others.

The ED had in 2017 filed its first chargesheet against Mallya, now in London, in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case.

The fresh chargesheet revolves around the complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of banks for causing loss of Rs 6,027 crore to them by not keeping repayment commitments of the loans taken during 2005-10.

Tags: vijay mallya, money laundering case, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

3

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

4

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

5

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham