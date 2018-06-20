The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

India, All India

In video: Mob lynches 45-yr-old UP man over cow slaughter rumours

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 2:04 pm IST

45-yr-old victim, Qasim, is seen lying on the ground with the crowd refusing to give him water.

45-year-old UP man was lynched by mob in Hapur's Pilakhuwa village on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
  45-year-old UP man was lynched by mob in Hapur's Pilakhuwa village on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hapur: A man was lynched by a frenzied mob in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, around 70 km from Delhi, allegedly over rumours of cow slaughter. The man’s friend was seriously injured.

The incident took place at a sugarcane field in Hapur’s Pilakhuwa village on Monday. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Qasim. The injured Samayuddin, 65, is being treated at a local hospital.

The incident took place when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting with BJP MPs and MLAs in Ghaziabad and the police were on high alert.

The two men were brutally thrashed after a scuffle with some bike-borne men from the neighbouring village, the police said. But according to report in The Indian Express, the families of the victims and the two alleged attackers, who have been arrested, insisted the assault was related to cattle smuggling.

Their claims appear to be substantiated by a chilling video of the aftermath of the violence, which has gone viral. The minute-long video shows Qasim lying in a field, with his clothes torn. While the victim screams in pain, a voice is heard warning the attackers to back off and give him some water.

"You have hit him, assaulted him, enough is enough... please understand there are consequences," the man is heard saying. Another voice cuts him off and says, "Had we not reached within two minutes, the cow would have been slaughtered." A third man is heard saying, "He is a butcher... someone ask him why he was trying to slaughter a calf?"

Qasim is seen lying on the ground; the crowd refuses to give him water.

An FIR has been filed by Samayuddin's family does not mention cow slaughter, police said. "Two people were passing through the Bajheda village on a motor-cycle. They fought with some locals over right of way. After that they were assaulted and one person died. The FIR filed by the family says the motorcycle of the two men collided with another one and that led to an argument," reports quoted senior police officer Pawan Kumar saying.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people - Yudhishtir Singh and Rakesh Sisodia – and has registered murder case against them. "There are rumours of cow slaughter... we are investigating that angle too," said Sankalp Sharma, Hapur's senior-most police officer.

The incident came days after a similar attack took place in Jharkhand’s Godda district where two Muslim men were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft last Wednesday.

IFrameIFrame

Tags: uttar pradesh, cow slaughter, hapur, lynching
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Hapur

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham