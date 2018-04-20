The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

India, All India

Class 6 Dalit girl confined, raped for 2 days by relative in Odisha

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 4:15 pm IST

The accused Muna Naik (35), a father of three children, of the same village was arrested.

Police has registered a case under Section 342, 363, 376 (2) (i) and POSCO Act. (Representational image)
 Police has registered a case under Section 342, 363, 376 (2) (i) and POSCO Act. (Representational image)

Bhawanipatna: A minor Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by one of her distant relatives at Dumerpadar in Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the victim's parents, the class 6 student had gone to her uncle’s house at Dumerapadar to attend a family function on April 17.

While returning home around 8 pm, she was kidnapped by Muna Naik (35) who forcibly took her to his house. The girl was kept in confinement and raped by the accused for two days. The girl was released on Thursday night, SP M Sambit Sampad said.

The accused Muna Naik (35), a father of three children, of the same village was arrested.

Police has registered a case under Section 342, 363, 376 (2) (i) and POCSO Act. The DSP (crime against women wing) will investigate the case.

Meanwhile, both the victim and the accused have been sent for medical examination.

This is also the sixth instance when a minor girl was raped in Odisha during the past one week.

While, a class 3 girl student of Bachaka village under Biswanathpur police station of Kalahandi district was allegedly raped on Wednesday, another girl faced similar assault by an auto driver in Mayurbhanj district the same day.

Earlier, rapes of three similar cases of minor girl were reported from Nilagiri, Soro and Khaira in Balasore district.

Tags: odisha rape, dalit girl raped, odisha
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham