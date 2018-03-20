The Asian Age | News



Maryland high school shooting leaves 2 in critical state, guman a student

REUTERS
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 9:18 pm IST

Multiple people were shot and their condition was not yet clear, ABC News reported, citing the St Mary's County sheriff.

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington. (Photo: File | Representational)

New York: A student shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school before a campus security officer ended the attack by wounding the shooter, a law enforcement official said.

The shooter shot a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, and was then wounded by a campus security officer, county Sheriff Timothy Cameron told MSNBC. All three were in critical condition at hospitals.

It was not clear whether the student shooter was shot by the security officer or wounded in another fashion.

The reason for the shooting was unclear, Cameron said, adding, "We don't know the relationship; we don't know the motivation."

The violence was the latest in a decades-long series of shootings at US schools and colleges, coming a little more than a month after 17 students and faculty were killed in a rampage at a Florida high school.

Great Mills High School is in St Mary's County, which is about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington.

The shooting occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the United States following the attack on Feb14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a US high school.

