Adhir Ranjan Choudhury blames centre for promulgation of NSA

He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, failed to stop the movement with the police.

Adhir Ranjan Choudhury
Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Sunday blamed the Narendra Modi government for the promulgation of the National Security Act (NSA) in Delhi.

At Berhmapore in Murshidabad he alleged, “With the help of this draconial law, the central go-vernment is trying hard to strangulate the spontenous students’ movement in various parts of the captial against the Citiz-enship Amendment Act  (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

The MP pointed out that not only the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Delhi University have been organising protests against the CAA and NRC but the teachers and common people have also joined them at the demonstration at Saheen Bagh.

