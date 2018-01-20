The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana to enact law ensuring capital punishment for minor rape: CM

PTI
Published : Jan 20, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2018, 7:53 pm IST

The state will also make a request for setting up fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to victims.

Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake. (Photo: PTI)
 Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake. (Photo: PTI)

Karnal (Haryana): Facing heat over a string of rape incidents involving minors in Haryana recently, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state would enact a law providing capital punishment to those found guilty of sexually abusing girls aged 12 years or below.

Besides, the state government would make a request for setting up fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to victims.

The chief minister was addressing people after laying the foundation stone of a sugar mill here.

Expressing anguish and concern over the recent incidents of rape in the state, he said though the police were dealing with such cases as required under the law, it had been decided to make provisions of "harsher punishment for rape".

"Law would be enacted soon to hang those convicted of raping girls aged 12 or younger," he said.

The BJP leader also exhorted the media not to create sensation by publishing reports on rape incidents without verifying facts.

Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake.

"Earlier, complainants had to face a tough time in getting an FIR registered even after repeated requests. But today, not even a single person can claim non-registration of FIRs in any case by the police," he said.

Usually, relatives and near and dear ones of the victims have been found to be involved in about 75 per cent of rape cases, he said.

Besides the police, it is also the responsibility of the society to come forward and generate awareness among the people against such kind of mentality, the chief minister said.

He assured the people that the state police was actively working to solve the recent cases of rape in the state.

Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana recently, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

Tags: capital punishment, haryana rape, minor rape, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Latest WhatsApp beta gets notification channel support

2

US tests nuclear power system to sustain astronauts on Mars

3

Xiaomi to expand store network in Indian tussle with Samsung

4

Dead woman 'gives birth' to stillborn ten days after she died

5

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham