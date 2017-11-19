Padmavati row: Ban directors who distort history, says MP minister

Sarang said nobody, not even filmmakers, has the right to tamper with history.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Viswas Sarang on Friday demanded to bar filmmakers who distorted history for commercial purposes from producing movies.

“The filmmakers must ensure that history is not distorted in their movies and no one’s sentiment is hurt”, he told reporters here.

“Filmmakers who distort history commercial purpose and pay no heed to feelings of the people should be barred from producing movies,” he said.

BJP national vice-president and MP Prabhat Jha also regretted that some contents in the controversial movie Padmavati has hurt sentiments of a section of society and called upon the promoters of the film to reconsider the contentious scenes.

Earlier on Thursday evening, majority of BJP legislators demanded to ban the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh for hurting sentiments of a section of people. Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena, on Friday threatened to stop screening of the movie.