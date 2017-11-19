The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Padmavati row: Ban directors who distort history, says MP minister

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:50 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 6:52 am IST

Sarang said nobody, not even filmmakers, has the right to tamper with history.

Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'
 Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Viswas Sarang on Friday demanded to bar filmmakers who distorted history for commercial purposes from producing movies.

Mr Sarang said nobody, not even filmmakers, has the right to tamper with history.

“The filmmakers must ensure that history is not distorted in their movies and no one’s sentiment is hurt”, he told reporters here.

“Filmmakers who distort history commercial purpose and pay no heed to feelings of the people should be barred from producing movies,” he said.

BJP national vice-president and MP Prabhat Jha also regretted that some contents in the controversial movie Padmavati has hurt sentiments of a section of society and called upon the promoters of the film to reconsider the contentious scenes.

Earlier on Thursday evening, majority of BJP legislators demanded to ban the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh for hurting sentiments of a section of people. Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena, on Friday threatened to stop screening of the movie.

Tags: padmavati, bjp legislators
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

