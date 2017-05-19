The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 19, 2017

India, All India

Kajol to lose place on Prasar Bharati board over repeated absence?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 19, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 1:36 am IST

Sources stated that Kajol has missed the last four meetings of the board, making her liable for removal from the position.

Kajol
 Kajol

New Delhi: Bolywood actress Kajol may lose her place in the Prasar Bharati board over her repeated absence from the meetings of the public broadcaster. The issue was raised by several agitated members at a recent board meeting after which the Union information and broadcasting ministry is understood to be looking into the matter.

The actress, who has starred in several hit movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Yeh Dillagi, Baazigar and Gupt, was appointed to the board as its part-time member in February 2016.

Sources stated that Kajol has missed the last four meetings of the board, making her liable for removal from the position. “A member is deemed to have vacated office if absent for three consecutive meetings of the board without the leave of the chairman,” sources said.

After the actor’s repeated absence, without permission, was pointed out at the Prasar Bharati board meeting held last week, a report has been sought by the I&B ministry regarding the issue.  

Sources stated that the actress may be provided with an opportunity to present her side and also explain her position.

“After receiving a reply, the ministry is expected to take a decision on the issue,” sources added.

Prasar Bharati is an independent body, under the I&B ministry’s administrative juri-sdiction, which governs public broadcasters Doordarshan and All-India Radio.

The public broadcaster is governed by a board, which comprises a chairman, an executive member, a member each for finance and personnel matters, six part-time members, I&B ministry’s representative (one) and the director generals of AIR and Doordarshan as ex-officio members.

