The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah shifts focus on ‘120 weak seats’ for LS polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 2:16 am IST

Surveys would be conducted on socio-economic issues and caste-wise distribution of voters.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While the Opposition is trying to recover from the recent electoral debacles, the BJP has swung into action with its president Amit Shah putting in place a roadmap to further expand the party across the country ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Shah asserted at the recent national executive meeting of the party in Bhubaneswar that the BJP’s “golden era” would arrive only when it rules across the country — from panchayat to Parliament.

Mr Shah, sources said, has deputed Central ministers, national general secretaries and more than 3,000 vistaraks (part-time volunteers) in 120 parliamentary constituencies, where the BJP either lost or came second in 2014.

Some of these seats include those, which the party had been winning, but lost in 2014 despite a “Modi wave.”

Chhattisgarh’s Durg is one such seat. Party leaders and vistaraks will highlight the Modi government’s “achievements”, BJP-ruled state’s “growth story”, and inform people why they should vote for the BJP.

They will also monitor whether or not Central schemes are being implemented properly, and review organisational issues.

Each minister and general secretary have been given the charge of five to six such constituencies.

Mr Shah, it was learnt, will personally monitor the implementation of the strategy on five to six of these seats. He will also deliberate and further strategise on the feedback received from central ministers and national office-bearers.

The BJP president is also embarking on a tour to state units for a reality check of the party’s organisational strength before the next Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in between in key states, including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan among others.

Factionalism is one of the key issues that Mr Shah would be addressing during his tour. He would also review whether or not state units have offices in each district.

Surveys would be conducted on socio-economic issues and caste-wise distribution of voters.

The BJP won 282 seats in 2014. Its top brass, sources said, however, feels that some of the MPs would have to be replaced due to anti-incumbency or other factors. The Party leadership feels that strengthening its base in constituencies where it did not do well last time could compensate where its MPs would be facing anti-incumbency.

Meanwhile, Mr Shah on Tuesday named national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav as the party’s Gujarat in-charge. Mr Yadav would succeed Dinesh Sharma, now one of the two deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: amit shah, lok sabha, modi wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife tells Trump impeached

2

Indian tourists can visit Russia’s far east without visas

3

Shraddha-Farhan going the Katrina way to keep their meeting a secret affair?

4

Alphabet Inc takes a different approach to the smartwatch

5

Video: When US President Trump gets a sharp nudge from First Lady Melania

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham