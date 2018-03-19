The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

India, All India

ED challenges acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi, others in 2G scam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 5:35 pm IST

In Dec, 2017, Raja, Kanimozhi and all 19 accused were acquitted in 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court.

ED moves Delhi High Court against acquittal of ex-telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum case. (Photo: ANI)
 ED moves Delhi High Court against acquittal of ex-telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum case. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has challenged the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum scam case, news agency PTI reported.

In December, 2017, Raja, Kanimozhi and all 19 accused were acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court in Delhi which held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, Special Judge OP Saini also acquitted Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in connection with the case.

Special Judge OP Saini had in his 1,552-page verdict said, "I have no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well-choreographed chargesheet. All 17 accused are acquitted."

"I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well choreographed chargesheet," the judge had said.

"The genesis of the case lies not so much in the actions of A Raja but in the action/inaction of others. There is no material on record to show that A Raja was mother lode of conspiracy in the instant case," the court said.

The “2G” trial commenced in 2011, a year after the national auditor Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai said in his report that there had been massive irregularities in allocation of 2G licences when Raja was the telecom minister.

Vinod Rai alleged in a scathing report that Raja caused the tax payers a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore by allotting 2G spectrum licenses at throwaway prices.

Subsequently, Raja was forced to resign in 2010, a month prior to when the CAG report was to be tabled in parliament and later was jailed for 15 months in the case.

Tags: a raja, kanimozhi, 2g spectrum case, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham