↑ Grab this Headline Animator

After Majithia, Kejriwal apologises to Kapil Sibal, Nitin Gadkari

Published : Mar 19, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Nitin Gadkari for 'making unverified allegations' against him.

In the letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote, 'I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure.' (Photo: PTI)
  In the letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote, 'I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apologised to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for "making unverified allegations" against him.

Kejriwal's apology to Gadkari comes days after his "sorry" to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

In the letter to Gadkari, Kejriwal wrote, "I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure."

Arvind Kejriwal and Nitin Gadkari filed a joint application for seeking of withdrawal of the defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Kejriwal also apologised to senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

In 2013, the then Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal' son Amit Sibal had filed a defamation case against the AAP leader.

In his complaint, Amit Sibal has named Kejriwal, Prashant Bhushan and Shazia Ilmi alleging that Kapil Sibal had a conflict in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.

According to reports quoting sources, Kejriwal is looking at closing all 33 defamation cases against him and is aiming to do away with them through out-of-court settlements.

Tangled up in defamation cases, the Delhi Chief Minister is already in trouble with a section of his party for apologising to Bikram Majithia, an Akali Dal leader.

Punjab AAP lawmaker Bhagwant Mann and three others last week quit from the party's post in protest.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal apologises to nitin gadkari, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

