Will not let PM Modi sleep until farm loans are waived: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2018, 1:20 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived."

The Congress chief said that the Opposition will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to waive farm loans.

“It took our state government hours to waive loans of farmers, Opposition will force (PM) Narendra Modi government to waive farm loans,” he told the media outside Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi assured farmers of the country that their welfare will be looked after.

Hours after the swearing-in as Chief ministers, Congress’ leader Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel waived off farm loans, one of the promises made by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress ahead of the state assembly elections.

Intensifying his attack on PM Modi, the Congress chief said: “Modi government waives loans of only rich people. Money of farmers and small shopkeepers is being stolen by government.”

"JPC, Rafale deal, farm loan waivers, demonetisation, typo errors will soon emerge in everything. People have been lied to, farmers and small traders are being looted. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the world," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress president however, refuted to comment on conviction of Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said, " I have made my position on the riots very clear, and I have said this before. This press conference is about the farmers of the country and that (PM) Modi refuses to waive off even 1 rupee of loan."

On Monday, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, farm loan waivers, congress
