The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

‘Dangerous’ substances found in prasad in Karnataka poisoning case

PTI
Published : Dec 18, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Samples of prasad sent for forensic examination were found to be laced with monocrotophos and organophosphate.

The death toll in the incident reached 14 on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 The death toll in the incident reached 14 on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Belagavi/Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said that the prasad in the food poisoning incident at a temple in Chamarajnagar district contained substances dangerous for human consumption.

The death toll in the incident reached 14 on Monday.

Samples of the prasad sent for forensic examination were found to be laced with monocrotophos and organophosphate that are dangerous to human beings, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara, who holds the Home portfolio, told the Karnataka Assembly session in Belagavi that seven people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. He added that some of the suspects have left the village and a search was on to catch them.

"Who did it and the motive behind will come out. An investigation is on... I believe in one or two days, the truth will come out," he said.

Noting that the prasad served at temples are considered sacred in the Hindu belief, Parameshwara called the fatal incident "painful."

Around 150 people were reportedly served vegetable rice as prasad and within half-an-hour of consuming it, people started falling ill.

"Immediately the ill were rushed to hospitals. 11 people died while 125 of them are undergoing treatment. Two died later in hospital and another died last night. Now the death toll stands at 14," he added.

According to health officials, Malli Bai, 35, who was in a critical state, died in a hospital on Sunday night.

Opposition BJP leader in Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa alleged the incident was a "planned conspiracy."

He asked the government to take strict action and be "merciless" against those involved so that such incidents are not repeated.

Hanur MLA Narendra said two children were among those who died even as 15 affected children are hospitalised.

The health department said that 45 of those admitted to hospitals in the incident were in intensive care units including 24 who are on ventilators.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against seven people from the temple management under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Police said they are probing suspected foul play in the incident.

The villagers have urged the Karnataka government to take over the temple management after reports that a factional feud within the temple management led to the incident.

Tags: karnataka government, food poisoning, chamarajnagar
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

2

Nokia 8.1 review: Style meets substance

3

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

4

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

5

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham