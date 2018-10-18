Took gun for safety: BSP leader's son surrenders, says have faith in judiciary

Ashish Pandey surrendered before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday.

'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Ashish Pandey, son of politician and former BSP lawmaker, who was wanted for by the police for brandishing a gun at a five-star hotel in Delhi, has surrendered at Patiala House Court on Thursday.

"I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I have faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me," Ashish Pandey said.

"I'm being projected like a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom," claimed Pandey after surrendering.

According to reports, Ashish Pandey through his messages on his friends' group sent before surrendering made a desperate appeal of "standing by him at this hour" and helping him "sort this mess."

"Dear friends, there is a viral video of me going around...it as a mistake...I made a mistake and apologise for it. At this time need you stand by me and help me stop this video going viral. I am really sorry, I disappointed you and myself. Help me sort this mess up please," read the message.

Son of politician Rakesh Pandey, Ashish was missing since he was seen in a video clip captured on mobile phone, waving a gun, abusing and threatening a woman at Delhi's Hyatt Regency Hotel Sunday night.

A court on Wednesday had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey.

The police have recorded the statements of Ashish Pandey's friends and relatives from Delhi and Lucknow.

On Wednesday, the police filed a case charging Ashish Pandey under the Arms Act, after examining the mobile footage that was widely shared online.