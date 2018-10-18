The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

India, All India

Took gun for safety: BSP leader's son surrenders, says have faith in judiciary

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Ashish Pandey surrendered before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday.

'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Ashish Pandey, son of politician and former BSP lawmaker, who was wanted for by the police for brandishing a gun at a five-star hotel in Delhi, has surrendered at Patiala House Court on Thursday.

"I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I have faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me," Ashish Pandey said.

"I'm being projected like a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom," claimed Pandey after surrendering.

According to reports, Ashish Pandey through his messages on his friends' group sent before surrendering made a desperate appeal of "standing by him at this hour" and helping him "sort this mess."

"Dear friends, there is a viral video of me going around...it as a mistake...I made a mistake and apologise for it. At this time need you stand by me and help me stop this video going viral. I am really sorry, I disappointed you and myself. Help me sort this mess up please," read the message.

Son of politician Rakesh Pandey, Ashish was missing since he was seen in a video clip captured on mobile phone, waving a gun, abusing and threatening a woman at Delhi's Hyatt Regency Hotel Sunday night.

A court on Wednesday had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey.

The police have recorded the statements of Ashish Pandey's friends and relatives from Delhi and Lucknow.

On Wednesday, the police filed a case charging Ashish Pandey under the Arms Act, after examining the mobile footage that was widely shared online.

Tags: ashish pandey, patiala house court, ashish pandey surrenders
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

2

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

3

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

4

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

5

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham