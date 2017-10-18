The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017

India, All India

UP CM Yogi Adityanath plans Agra visit in bid for damage control

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 1:11 am IST

The Yogi government had stirred up a controversy last month when its official booklet on tourism did not mention the Taj Mahal.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Amid the raging controversy over the Taj Mahal, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is due to visit Agra on October 26. UP’s principal information secretary Avanish Awasthi said the chief minister will review tourism projects and other development work in Agra.

The CM’s visit to Agra comes at a time when BJP MLA Sangeet Som termed the Taj Mahal as a “blot on Indian culture” , evoking a strong reaction from both ordinary people and political leaders. His statement is believed to have caused considerable damage to the state’s tourism potential as the Taj is the most famous tourist destination, not only in UP but also India.

The chief minister said on Tuesday that the MLA’s views on the Taj Mahal were personal, and the state government did not endorse them. Yogi Adityanath said on arrest for maintenance of public law and order... Such duplicitous actions need condemnation from all quarters.”

Tuesday that the monument was “built by the blood and sweat of Indians”.

He said his government has been working towards the revival of heritage structures across the state. He said every historic monument was being considered by the government for tourism.

The Yogi government had stirred up a controversy last month when its official booklet on tourism did not mention the Taj Mahal. Yogi Adityanath had said earlier that the Taj did not reflect Indian culture.

Later, however, his office issued a statement listing various schemes the state government had initiated in Agra, particularly at the Taj Mahal.

The chief minister’s visit to Agra next week is now seen as a damage control exercise on the Taj Mahal.

In a related development, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also  joined the controversy over Sangeet Som’s remarks on the Taj Mahal, and said that Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan should also be demolished as they were “symbols of slavery”.

“Why single out the Taj Mahal? Why not Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutab Minar, Red Fort? They are all symbols of slavery”, Mr Khan told reporters.

Mr Khan said if these monuments were symbols of traitors, they should be demolished. “Zaahir hai, traitors jinhe kehte hain RSS ke log, agar ye traitors ki nishaniyan hain toh demolish kar dena chahiye”, he declared.

Tags: sangeet som, yogi adityanath, taj mahal

