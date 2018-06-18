PNB scam: Nirav may face fresh case over multiple passports

Both CBI and ED have attached the passport revocation order in its appeal to the Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against the fugitive.

New Delhi: Investigating agencies are likely to register a fresh case against fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi in connection with using multiple passports. Sources said it was surprising that Modi managed to travel to different countries despite his passport being revoked proves that he has been using multiple Indian passports.

Sources claimed that intelligence agencies suspect that Modi has at least six such passport, two of which have been active. Of these two passports while one had Modi’s full name, the other one had only his first name with a 40-month UK visa which had been used for traveling to different countries. Indian authorities have revoked both passports now.

Interpol has also been informed of the same but since there is no uniform protocol both passports could not be blocked by different countries due to which Modi has managed to travel so far.

“Since it is criminal offence to posses more than one passport and use a revoked one also a fresh case may be lodged against him,’’ an official added.

Investigating agencies are also trying to establish if Modi was using passport of some other country for traveling. The Government can seek Modi’s extradition once the Interpol notice is issued and his exact location is confirmed.

Meanwhile, ED is planning to move a special court in Mumbai to get Modi declared a fugitive as a chargesheet has been filed against him last month and for immediate seizure of assets worth over Rs 8,000 crore, owned by him, his family and associated firms.

Both Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated in connection with a from the PNB fraud case as they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.