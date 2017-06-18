The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017

India, All India

Darjeeling unrest: GJM to hold rally today with bodies of men 'killed' in clashes

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 11:29 am IST

A senior police official said that no one has been given permission to hold such a rally in the hills.

Security personnel trying to stop Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supporters who were staging a rally in Kurseong during their Darjeeling bandh on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel trying to stop Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supporters who were staging a rally in Kurseong during their Darjeeling bandh on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Darjeeling is bracing for another shutdown as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leadership has decided to hold a protest rally with the bodies of two persons allegedly killed during Saturday’s clashes.

The GJM claimed that two of their supporters were shot dead by police in Singmari. Police rejected the allegations of firing by its personnel, and said one person was killed during the clashes.

A senior GJM leader said on Sunday, “We will conduct the rally at Chowbazar with the bodies.”

Police declined the permission to hold such a rally. A senior police official said, “No one has been given permission to hold a rally in the hills.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling hills was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” supported by insurgent groups of the northeast and some foreign countries.

The GJM rubbished the allegation, saying Banerjee was trying to malign the Gorkhas fighting for their identity.

Police, who have been on high alert after Saturday’s violence and arson, conducted route marches with the army in several parts of the hills.

Police pickets and barricades were placed in front of the government and GTA offices, and various entry-exit points of the hills. Several woman police personnel have also been deployed.

Except for medicine stores, all others shops and hotels remained closed in Darjeeling.

Tags: shutdown, gjm protests, mamata banerjee, gorkhaland
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

