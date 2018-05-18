The Asian Age | News

Cauvery row: Supreme Court reserves verdict on govt ‘scheme’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 18, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 6:19 am IST

The Centre informed the court that it was agreeable for the name Cauvery Managemenr Board to implement the February 16 judgment.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the finalisation of the Centre’s “scheme” on setting up of the Cauvery Management Board/ Authority for allocation and distribution of water among the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

On Wednesday, the Centre informed the court that it was agreeable for the name Cauvery Managemenr Board to implement the February 16 judgment. The court asked the A-G to make necessary changes to the scheme and to submit the revised scheme.

However, during the resumed hearing on Thursday, attorney-general K.K. Venugopal submitted before a three-judge bench of CJI Dip-ak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud that inste-ad of Cauvery Water Management Board, the Centre has decided to name it Cauvery Water Management Authority.

He said there is no change in the composition or powers and, in fact, the authority will have more powers than a board. The headquarters will be in Delhi and the authority would exercise full control and can seek the help of the Centre if need arises.

Tags: supreme court, cauvery

