The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, All India

Missing for 40 years, Manipur man found in Mumbai, thanks to Youtube

PTI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 9:17 am IST

40 years after he went missing, a 66-year-old Manipuri man is all set to be reunited with his family.

Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978. (YouTube | Screengrab)
 Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Mumbai: Forty years after he went missing, a 66-year-old Manipuri man is all set to be reunited with his family -- thanks to his fondness for Hindi film songs and a video clip posted on YouTube.

Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978.

The family did not know where he was for 40 years till a neighbour brought the video of a grey haired and bearded man singing old songs to its notice.

Mumbai photographer Firoze Shakir had spotted Singh singing on the city streets. Shakir got to know the man, shot a video of him while he sang old favourites and uploaded in on the video-sharing website last November.

In the clip, the singer identified himself as Khomdan Singh of Manipur, which caught the attention of the neighbour.

The family members thought it could be their missing Khomdan and approached the Imphal police, which got in touch with their counterparts in Mumbai.

"They sent a photo of the young Singh to us. Based on that, we located the person at the Bandra railway station and brought him to the police station," said a police official.

His family members have been informed and they are on their way to Mumbai, said the official from the Bandra police station.

Shakir said he had developed a rapport with Singh over a period a time.

"I began shooting him more as a case study than anything else...children would tease him on the streets calling him a Nepali and he would shout back at them, saying he was a Manipuri, an Indian and not a Nepali," the lensman said.

Every morning, Singh would come to Bandra Bazar where the photographer lives.

"He would regale the people on the streets with old Hindi songs. I would sometime buy him snacks or give him money...He took a liking for me as I shot his pictures," he said.

Shakir said the sexagenarian told him he was earlier in the Army.

"He once told me he was in the Army which he left when his father died. He came back to his hometown to till their farms. Due to some misunderstanding with his brothers, he left Manipur," the photographer added.

Tags: youtube, mumbai, missing manipuri man, khomdan singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kalank: Karan Johar's multistarrer production to release on 19th April 2019

2

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

3

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

4

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

5

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham