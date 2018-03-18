The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 5 members of family killed, 2 injured in Pak shelling in Poonch district

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 10:32 am IST

The injured were shifted to the hospital, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said.

(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured in Pakistani shelling along Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Balakote sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three sons were killed as shells hit their house in the Balakote sector. His two daughters are injured, report said.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said.

The ceasefire violation comes amidst heightened tensions in diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier this week, called home its envoy in India Sohail Mahmood for consultations after repeated incidents of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi. 

However, the Ministry of External Affairs had downplayed Pakistan's move as "routine". It said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was also facing a "litany of issues" which have not been resolved for several months by that country.

India on Saturday, gave a Note Verbale to Pakistan through its high commission in Islamabad protesting the "intimidation and harassment" of its staff there, the 12th such diplomatic note in less than three months.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags: loc, pak shelling, ceasefire violation, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham