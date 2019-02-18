Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Shutdown in Kerala begins over murder of 2 youth Congress workers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 11:42 am IST

Congress has alleged that CPM activists were behind the attack.

Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were attacked while they were on a motorcycle. (Photo: Twitter | @IYC)
Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress has called a 12-hour shut down in Kerala on Monday to protest the killing of two Youth Congress workers in north Kerala’s Kasargode district, notorious for political murders, on Sunday.

Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were attacked while they were on a motorcycle.

A group of people who came in SUV stopped them on the road and hacked them to death. The Congress workers were returning home after attending the event nearby.

Congress has alleged that CPM activists were behind the attack. The Kerala police have launched an investigation.  

Calling the murder "brutal", Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences for the families of the victims.

Initially, the Congress party called a shutdown in the district but later decided to extend it to the entire state.

