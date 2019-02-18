Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India, All India

I share the fire in your heart, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 3:26 am IST

Modi also mentioned the 10 per cent reservation given by the government to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the upper caste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects in Begusarai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects in Begusarai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Hailing the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he feels the same anguish and pain as every Indian over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I can feel the fire that has been burning in your heart after our soldiers were martyred in Pulwama. The same fire is burning in my heart,” the Prime Minister said at a public meeting after laying foundation stones and dedicating to the nation various schemes, including the long-awaited metro rail project for Patna,  estimated to cost Rs 33,000 crore.

Without mentioning Pakistan, Mr Modi gave words to the public anger over the terror strike by Pakistan-supported Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and paid tribute to two CRPF jawans from Bihar who were martyred in Pulwama.

“I salute and pay my tributes to Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the state’s two martyred CRPF personnel from Patna and Bhagalpur. Mortal remains of Sinha and Thakur were cremated in full state honours in their villages on Saturday.

Mr Modi, who began his speech with a few lines in the local Angika dilect, said the NDA’s strategy of development was two-pronged — one was development of infrastructure and the other upliftment of deprived sections of society.

He also mentioned the 10 per cent reservation given by the government to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the upper caste.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar who was present during the event also paid his tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans and said that the prevailing mood in the country is to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

He urged the Prime Minister to take stern action against those who have been involved in the “cowardice act” in which CRPF jawans were martyred.

“It was nothing but a cowardice act and we will soon teach them a lesson. An all-party meeting has already been convened and Prime Minister has also clarified that there won’t be any talks this time but stern action will be taken to avenge the attack,” Mr Kumar said.

Later, Mr Modi visited Jharkhand and laid the foundation stone of 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribag, Dumka, Jamshedpur and Palamu. He also launched the Kanha Dugdha Yojana (milk scheme).

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Vijay Soreng, a CRPF jawan from the state who was killed in Pulwama, and said that the Centre would look after the families of all martyrs.

Tags: crpf jawans, narendra modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

This was the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.

CRPF cautions citizens against fake online pictures

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)

Security cover for top separatist leaders in Kashmir withdrawn

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Sacrifice by jawans will not go in vain, says Rajnath Singh

Protestors clash with police personnel during a curfew imposed on the third day in Jammu on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tense Valley shuts down over attacks on Kashmiris

MOST POPULAR

1

Turmoil-hit Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince

2

Telangana mall sees stampede-like situation over sarees for Rs. 10

3

Quarrel over phone charger leads Maharashtrain man to be attacked with knife

4

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

5

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham