Suspected Pulwama bombmaker shot dead in encounter, 4 soldiers killed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 11:17 am IST
A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander linked to the Pulwama attack is believed to be among three militants trapped in encounter.

A search operation was launched on Sunday late night by Indian Army, police and CRPF personnel after a tip-off that JeM terrorists were hiding in the Pinglan area. (Photo: ANI| Twitter)
Pulwama: Four soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Two soldiers have also been injured.

This encounter comes days after over 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on a CRPF convoy.

Two terrorists, one of them suspected to be the bomb maker, have been killed.

A search operation was launched on Sunday late night by Indian Army, police and CRPF personnel after a tip-off that JeM terrorists were hiding in the Pinglan area.

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander linked to the Pulwama attack is believed to be among the three militants trapped in the encounter, according to sources.

A civilian was also killed during the encounter.

The slain personnel — identified as major VS Dhoundiyal, havaldar Sheo Ram, sepoy Ajay Kumar and sepoy Hari Singh — belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army.

On February 14, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove his car close to a CRPF convoy of 78 buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and detonated around 60 kg of RDX, killing over 40 personnel reporting to duty.

Tags: pulwama attack, kashmir terror attack, jaish-e-mohammad, 55 rashtriya rifles, crpf jawans

