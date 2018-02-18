The Asian Age | News

BJP govt boosted Indian aviation, 900 airplanes ordered in last 1 yr: Modi

Feb 18, 2018
Modi accused former governments of stalling infrastructure projects and said his govt started development projects worth Rs 10 L Cr.

'Today around 450 airplanes, including both government and private, are operational in the country. Within last one year, order for 900 new airplanes has been placed,' Modi said.
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's aviation sector is growing tremendously.

While speaking at foundation stone laying ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai, Modi said, "India's aviation sector is growing tremendously. This makes quality infrastructure in the aviation sector important. Our government brought an aviation policy that is transforming the sector. Aviation will also boost tourism sector in the country."

The Prime Minister also said his government has also increased the airplane fleet in the country.

"Today around 450 airplanes, including both government and private, are operational in the country. Within last one year, order for 900 new airplanes has been placed," Modi said.

He added that the aviation sector also brings more employment opportunities.

He also accused former governments of stalling infrastructure projects and said his government started development projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore which were stalled during previous government's rule.

"Previous government did only three things to infrastructure projects. They stalled them, kept them pending and then grounded them. We started nearly Rs 10 lakh crore such stalled projects by arranging money. They are now being completed at high speed. One of the same is the work of Navi Mumbai International Airport," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the foundation plaque at the ground breaking ceremony for Navi Mumbai International airport. He also inaugurated the fourth container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

