India, All India

‘Oppn is united’: Rahul Gandhi writes to 'Mamata di' a day before mega rally

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

'I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope...,' Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Mamata Banerjee extending his “support” to her “United Opposition rally” to be held in Kolkata on January 19. “The entire opposition is united,” Rahul said in his letter to the West Bengal chief minister.

"I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

The letter further read, "The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are intent on destroying."

Rahul also said there were powerful forces that were fanned by the anger and disappointment of millions of Indians, who had seen through the "false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government". "

“These forces are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow; a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman and child will be heard and respected no matter what their religion, economic status or region is," he added.

 

 

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the mega Opposition rally would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Leaders of more than 20 opposition parties are likely to attend the rally aimed at forming an anti-BJP front for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party.

BSP supremo Mayawati is another big absentee. However, the party will send it general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra to attend the meet.

Other prominent leaders who are expected to the attend the rally are chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H D Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin and NCP's Sharad Pawar besides dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are also billed to attend the grand rally. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, mamata banerjee, opposition rally
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

