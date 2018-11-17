The Asian Age | News



Saturday, Nov 17, 2018

PM Modi attends Maldives President Solih's swearing-in ceremony

PTI
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
On arrival, PM Modi was given red carpet welcome and was received by Maldives Parliament's new Speaker Qasim Ibrahim.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)
New Delhi/Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who surprisingly defeated strongman Abdulla Yameen in September.

Modi interacted with leaders from the Maldives and other parts of the world during the oath taking ceremony at the National Stadium. Solih, 54, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate, had surprisingly emerged victorious over incumbent president Yameen in the election held on September 23.

On arrival in the Maldivian capital, Prime Minister Modi was given a red carpet welcome and was received by Maldives Parliament's new Speaker Qasim Ibrahim. This is Modi's first visit to the Maldives as prime minister. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Indian Ocean island nation was by Manmohan Singh in 2011.

In a series of tweets ahead of the visit, Modi had tweeted, "I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development."

He said the recent elections in the Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future. "We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives," the prime minister had said.

The Maldives is the only South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC country that Modi has not visited. His visit to the Maldives, a strategically vital island and a popular tourist destination, was cancelled in March 2015 due to the volatile political situation then. India-Maldives ties came under strain under Yameen who was perceived to be close to China.

Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing also did not go down well with New Delhi. Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated further after Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 this year.

India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted for 45 days.

Tags: pm modi, ibrahim mohamed solih, abdullah yameen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

