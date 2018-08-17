The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, All India

Multiple landslides hamper rescue ops in rain-battered Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 2:09 pm IST

Locals near Makanur were stuck in their houses as the landslide-hit area blocked all roads.

The major rain-affected districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu and parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The major rain-affected districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu and parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore for relief work in districts hit by floods and landslides in the state due to incessant rains.

On Friday morning, the Kodagu-Mangalore highway was badly hit and eventually blocked due to multiple landslides after heavy rains in the area since Thursday. Locals near Makanur area were stuck in their houses as the landslide-hit area blocked all roads. 

One of the residents of Makanur said, "It is not possible to move, people are stuck in their houses. I have not witnessed such heavy rain before."

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In Madikeri, too, a similar situation was witnessed as heavy rains and landslides hampered rescue operations. 

Speaking about the condition of the Kodagu-Kushalnagar road, PRS Chetan, Civil Defense QRT (quick reaction team) said,  "We are landlocked as all roads leading out of Madikeri are blocked due to multiple landslides, we are unable to move to save people," 

Road clearing operations are underway. However, incessant rains continue to hamper rescue operations. 

The major rain-affected districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu and parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

A press release from the Chief Minister Office said 29 relief camps have been set up and 1,755 people provided shelter.

The release said two deaths in Kodagu and one each in Udupi and Shivamogga have been reported till now.

Kodagu has been badly affected by flood and mudslides and many people were stranded in various places. The help of the Army has been sought to rescue the people, the Chief Minister said.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

CM Kumaraswamy said Rs 237.55 crore was available with all district commissioners and there was no dearth of funds to take up relief measures.

When asked whether the state would be approaching the Centre for relief, Kumaraswamy said he would certainly be seeking its assistance for which the losses have to be estimated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: karnataka rains, cm h d kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

2

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

3

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

4

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

5

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham