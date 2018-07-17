UP: Imam issued fatwa against woman for opposing triple talaq in Bareilly

'No medicines will be provided if she falls ill. If she dies, no one is allowed to offer 'namaz' on her 'zanaja',' Imam said quoting fatwa.

At press conference, Shahar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam (L) said fatwa has been issued against Nida Khan for speaking against Islam and its practices. (Photo: ANI)

Bareilly: The Imam of Bareilly's Jama Masjid on Monday issued a fatwa, a ruling on a point of Islamic law, against a woman who had been opposing several Islamic practices, including Triple Talaq, and demonstrating against the same.

At a press conference, Shahar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said a fatwa has been issued against Nida Khan for speaking against Islam and its practices.

Reacting to the development, Khan said those issuing fatwa "should go to Pakistan".

"India is a democratic country. No one can ostracise me from Islam. Only Allah can decide who is guilty," she said.

"Nida Khan has been ostracised from Islam because she has been regularly speaking against the religion and its practices. A fatwa has been issued against her. No Muslim is to maintain contact with her until she publicly apologises and retracts her anti-Islam stand," said Imam Khurshid Alam while addressing a press conference.

"No medicines will be provided if she falls ill. If she dies, no one is allowed to offer 'namaz' on her 'zanaja' (funeral procession). She cannot be buried in kabristan (graveyard) after her death," Alam said quoting the fatwa.

She was the wife of a relative of the Imam and was also a victim of Triple Talaq. Nida was married to Usman Raza Khan alias Anzu Miyan of Ala Hazrat family in 2015 but was given talaq in 2016.

Since then, she has been fighting for rights of Muslim women.