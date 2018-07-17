BJP youth workers thrash activist Swami Agnivesh for ‘anti-Hindu’ stance in J'khand

BJP workers were protesting his visit in the region and attacked him when he was on his way to an event.

Pakur: Social activist Swami Agnivesh was allegedly thrashed by BJP Yuva Morcha workers and ABVP members at Pakur in Jharkhand for his "anti-Hindu" stance on Tuesday. The 79-year-old activist suffered injuries.

He was in Pakur to take part in an event in Littipara of the district. "As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus," he told news agency PTI.

"I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he said.

The BJP workers were allegedly chanting "Jai Sri Ram" as they thrashed the activist, reported NDTV.

However, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson, P Shahdeo, said, "They weren't workers of our party. We condemn this but his track record is such that this reaction doesn't come as a surprise. Pakur has recently been in news for religious conversion."

A video of the alleged attack with a large crowd thrashing the social activist and his supporters did the rounds of social media and TV channels.

The incident garnered quick reactions with Chief Minister Raghubar Das ordering a probe into the matter.

Asked about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district. Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared.

(With inputs from PTI)