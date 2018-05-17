The Asian Age | News

Unnao rape case: CBI arrests 2 Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspectors

Published : May 17, 2018
The rape survivor had alleged that she was raped by MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Sub Inspector Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, the then Station Officer and Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh-have been arrested over allegations of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. (Photo: PTI)
Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sub Inspector Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, the then Station Officer, and Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, both of Makhi Police Station in Unnao district, have been arrested over allegations of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. At present both of them are under suspension.

The rape survivor had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

The survivor's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 earlier this year and put in jail on April 5. He later died in a hospital, with the postmortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.

