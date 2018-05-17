Muri Linggi, mother of 4, is third Arunachal woman to scale Mount Everest

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated her and said she has made the state proud.

Itanagar: Muri Linggi, a 40-year-old resident of Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, has earned the distinction of becoming the third woman from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mount Everest, after Tine Mena and Anshu Jamsenpa.

Linggi, a mother of four girls, scaled the world's highest peak at 8 am on May 14, an official report of the district administration said.

Congratulating Linggi on her feat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said she has made the state proud.

"Challenging steep heights of the mountain, harsh weather conditions, strong winds, blinding blizzards and avalanches, the 40-year-old lady from Lower Dibang Valley District, Smti Muri Linggi, mother of 4 daughters, achieved the rare feat of successfully scaling Mt Everest on May 14 at 8.00am... Your milestone has made the state proud. Best wishes to you," Mein said in a Facebook post.

Linggi's expedition was flagged off by Rajya Sabha lawmaker Mukut Mithi at Roing on April 5.

During the flag-off ceremony, she said Mena, who also hailed from her district, inspired her to take up mountaineering as a career in 2013.

The 40-year-old woman, who set out for Kathmandu two days after the ceremony, embarked on her expedition from Lukla on April 12, the report said.

Her attempts to move forward, however, were foiled several times due to inclement weather.

After days of strenuous trekking, she finally scaled the world's highest peak on May 14, the report added.

Linggi did her basic course in mountaineering from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS in West Kameng district in 2013. She was also a part of the women's expedition team that scaled Peak Menthosa at Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

After completing her advanced mountaineering course from Darjeeling in 2016, Linggi also climbed the Gorichen Peak in October 2017.

Her inspiration, Tine Mena, was the first woman from the state to have climbed Mount Everest in 2011.

Jamsenpa, on the other hand, set a world record in May 2017 when she conquered the peak twice in a span of five days.